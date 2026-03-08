Obiena awaits world indoor fate

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) is not rushing pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena despite not clearing the 5.90-meter standard for the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland.

PATAFA president Terry Capistrano told DAILY TRIBUNE that the 30-year-old Obiena might still be able to make it to the World Championships from 20 to 22 March as only a handful of pole vaulters were able to hit the mark.

He also said they have advised Obiena not to push himself too much as competitions like the 20th Asian Games in Japan and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are on the horizon.

“Firstly, it’s only in the last couple of months that he has fully recovered from a previous injury. It will take a little time. While he’s already recovered, you still have to regain your rhythm,” Capistrano said.