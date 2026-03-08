Obiena awaits world indoor fate

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) is not rushing pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena despite not clearing the 5.90-meter standard for the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland.
PATAFA president Terry Capistrano told DAILY TRIBUNE that the 30-year-old Obiena might still be able to make it to the World Championships from 20 to 22 March as only a handful of pole vaulters were able to hit the mark.
He also said they have advised Obiena not to push himself too much as competitions like the 20th Asian Games in Japan and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are on the horizon.
“Firstly, it’s only in the last couple of months that he has fully recovered from a previous injury. It will take a little time. While he’s already recovered, you still have to regain your rhythm,” Capistrano said.
“This time we’re not in a hurry. We’re taking things slowly. The Los Angeles Olympics is the primary goal.”
“He knows how to get there, but this time he will do it without rushing his body.
Obiena, a two-time Olympian, hit a season-best 5.78m for the gold medal in the ISTAF Indoor Berlin in Germany last Saturday.
Capistrano believes Obiena, who sits 12th in the World Athletics rankings, could make it even if he wasn’t able to clear the qualifying standard last Sunday.
“Yes, even if he doesn’t hit the mark, there were only five jumpers who were able to hit the automatic qualifying standard of 5.92 or 5.90 so only five qualified directly by hitting the automatic qualifying mark. There’s still a possibility that he will make it,” Capistrano said.
“We will know next week if he made it or not because that was his last chance. But he made a good effort there by taking the gold medal so right now, we’re just waiting.”
Free from any pain in his back injury, Obiena won three gold medals in his 2026 indoor pole vault campaign.
Obiena won the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in China last February as well as the International Springer-Meeting in Cottbus, Germany.