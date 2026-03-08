New hunt for flight MH370 ends with no clues

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AFP) — The latest search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which went missing 12 years ago in one of aviation’s greatest enduring mysteries, concluded in January without yielding any findings, Malaysia’s transport ministry said on Sunday.

The Boeing 777 carrying 239 people vanished from radar screens on 8 March 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Two-thirds of the passengers were Chinese, while the others included Malaysians, Indonesians and Australians, as well as Indian, American, Dutch and French nationals.

Despite multiple searches, including the largest in aviation history, neither the aircraft, passengers nor black boxes have ever been found.

The latest search, which began in December, scoured an area of around 15,000 square kilometers but efforts “have not yielded any findings that confirm the location of the aircraft wreckage,” Malaysia’s transport ministry said in a statement.