New global guidelines on dental care

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a new global guideline title “Environmentally friendly and less invasive oral health care for preventing and managing dental caries.”

The guideline recommends the following: population-wide preventive interventions, including a strong recommendation for fluoride varnish, and targeted interventions such as pit and fissure sealants for children at high risk of caries; non-invasive management, such as fluoride varnish for initial caries lesions and biannual silver diamine fluoride to stop moderate caries lesions; mercury-free restorations, with guidance on the use of glass ionomer cements and resin-based composites; safety requirements with protocols for handling resin-based materials to protect patients and health personnel; and special considerations for vulnerable groups, including individuals with allergies, and limiting bisphenol A derivative products among children, adolescent, and pregnant or breastfeeding women.