Muntinlupa weavers get water hyacinth dryer

A drying chamber for water hyacinths designed by the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) will help make weavers from Muntinlupa City more productive by getting steady supply of fibers for making baskets and other handicrafts.
DOST and Maynilad Water Services Inc. turned over the facility to the City Government of Muntinlupa on 4 February 2026. “Maynilad supports this initiative in partnership with DoST-FPRDI and the City Government of Muntinlupa to help promote sustainable livelihood opportunities linked to water and the environment,” said Marie Antonette H. de Ocampo, head of corporate affairs and communication of the company.
The Eco-Dryer is a sealed and insulated metal chamber where cleaned and cut water hyacinth stalks are hanged and continuously dried by hot air produced by burning biomass fuel in a furnace. The heating system is optimized to use less fuel and retain heat efficiently. Warm air circulates inside the chamber, pulls out moisture from the hyacinth fibers and carries it out through an exhaust/chimney.
“By using this drying system, Muntinlupa weavers can overcome the barriers of nature so they can focus on their craft and compete in the global market with confidenAce and pride,” DoST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said during the turnover of the dryer to Muntinlupa City on 4 February.
“Through this partnership, we are not only addressing an environmental challenge, we are strengthening livelihoods and giving our weavers the stability they deserve. This is the kind of convergence we want to continue: solutions that are practical, sustainable, and centered on uplifting every Muntinlupeño,” Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy B. Biazon said.