Muntinlupa weavers get water hyacinth dryer

A drying chamber for water hyacinths designed by the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) will help make weavers from Muntinlupa City more productive by getting steady supply of fibers for making baskets and other handicrafts.

DOST and Maynilad Water Services Inc. turned over the facility to the City Government of Muntinlupa on 4 February 2026. “Maynilad supports this initiative in partnership with DoST-FPRDI and the City Government of Muntinlupa to help promote sustainable livelihood opportunities linked to water and the environment,” said Marie Antonette H. de Ocampo, head of corporate affairs and communication of the company.