Maxim launches motorcycle taxi service in Iligan

Driver-partners will operate under a commission system that allows them to retain a larger share of their earnings compared with many platforms in the market. Maxim said riders can work either full-time or part-time, depending on their schedule and preferred income level.

All riders must complete onboarding and attend an orientation on motorcycle taxi guidelines before accepting bookings. The company said the process covers safety procedures and service standards to help ensure safe and reliable rides for passengers.

“Our goal in Iligan is to make daily travel easier for everyone while helping local residents earn extra income through flexible timetables,” said Myrrh Ornopia, head of Maxim Iligan. “We want our service to benefit both riders and the community.”

Maxim continues to expand its motorcycle taxi operations in several Philippine cities. The service already runs in Metro Manila, Batangas and Cagayan de Oro.

The company said it works with local government units and transport authorities to support safe and regulated motorcycle taxi services.