Marcos vows more leadership roles for women on International Women’s Day

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday vowed to expand opportunities for women and open more leadership spaces for them as the country marked International Women’s Day and National Women’s Month.

In a message honoring Filipino women, Marcos said the government remains committed to ensuring that women are heard, respected, and empowered across all sectors of society.

“Rest assured that this administration remains steadfast in its commitment to ensure that every woman is heard, respected, and empowered in our society,” the President said.

Marcos paid tribute to Filipino women for their courage, leadership, and contributions to nation-building, noting that their strength and vision are vital in shaping a more inclusive and progressive nation.

“We will continue to open more spaces for women to lead and to recognize their full potential so that their strength and vision may guide us in building a more just, inclusive, and hopeful Bagong Pilipinas,” he said.

The President also acknowledged the often unseen efforts of women in sustaining families, communities, and the nation, saying much of their work happens away from recognition but remains essential to the country’s progress.

He likewise highlighted the resilience of Filipino women in overcoming challenges and transforming hardship into hope.

Marcos ended his message with a tribute to women in the Philippines and around the world, praising their enduring role in shaping society and the nation’s future.