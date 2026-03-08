Marcos to launch youth discipline campaign with MMDA

The government will soon roll out a campaign promoting discipline among young Filipinos, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced on Sunday.

In his vlog titled “Sagot sa Polisiya,” Marcos read a comment from a netizen calling for stronger programs that would instill discipline among the youth, whom the commenter described as the country’s future.

The President thanked those who shared their suggestions and agreed that discipline should be strengthened not only among young people but across society.

He revealed that a new campaign is set to be launched in the coming weeks in coordination with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

“Asahan mo na may ilulunsad tayong programa sa mga susunod na linggo. MMDA Disiplina Campaign, ready to roll out na po ‘yan (You can expect that we will launch a program in the coming weeks. The MMDA Discipline Campaign is already ready to roll out),” he said.

The initiative aims to promote discipline and civic responsibility, particularly among the youth, as part of broader efforts to encourage responsible behavior in communities.

Marcos’ previous vlog generated significant engagement online, drawing more than 70,000 reactions and nearly 12,000 comments, many of which contained suggestions and concerns from the public.

The President said such feedback helps guide government programs and policies moving forward.