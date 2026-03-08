Marcos orders faster birth cert corrections, simplified docu processing

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday ordered the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to simplify and accelerate the processing of civil registry documents, particularly the correction of birth certificates, as part of the government’s push to modernize public services.

Speaking in his vlog “BBM Vlog 278: Sagot sa Polisiya,” Marcos said obtaining basic documents should no longer take up hours of people’s time, especially with the government’s ongoing digitalization efforts.

“Sa tingin ko, sa mga nagagawa na nating improvement gamit ang eGov at internet, dapat ay isa na ito sa mga serbisyong hindi na natin inaalala (I think, with all of our accomplishment using the eGov and internet, this service should be one of our priority),” the President said, noting that securing a single document should not require long queues and lengthy procedures.

He urged the PSA to make the process faster and easier for the public.

“Kaya PSA, padaliin niyo na, pabilisin niyo na (To PSA, make this easier, fast track this),” Marcos said.

The directive comes as the administration expands the use of the government’s digital platform, the eGov PH App, designed as a one-stop mobile hub for transactions with various state agencies.

Marcos also cited the PSA’s recently launched PSA e-Certificate service, which allows Filipinos to request digital copies of birth, marriage, and other civil registry documents online. He said such services should eventually be available across all PSA offices and that requests for physical copies should be processed at any branch to make access more convenient.

The President also called on government agencies to recognize digital documents as valid records to ensure the success of the country’s broader digitization program.

At the same time, Marcos acknowledged that some procedures may still require in-person verification to prevent fraudulent registrations, citing cases such as that involving dismissed mayor Alice Guo.

To help marginalized communities obtain identification, the President also highlighted programs by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, including the Pag-Abot ID for street dwellers and a co-location initiative that brings PSA services to DSWD payout sites.

Under the current system, even documents such as a barangay clearance may now be used as supporting requirements when applying for the national ID, particularly for individuals in remote or underserved communities.

Marcos encouraged Filipinos to take advantage of the government’s expanding digital services to make document processing faster and more convenient.