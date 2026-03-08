Marcos: Gov’t aid to Filipino must be fast, free from politics

Government assistance should be delivered to Filipinos promptly and without regard to political affiliation, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Sunday, stressing that public aid programs must never be used for political advantage.

In his latest vlog, Marcos assured the public, particularly senior citizens, that the national government remains committed to responding to their concerns and ensuring that assistance reaches those who need it.

“Tama lang na ihayag ninyo ang inyong mga saloobin. At wala ring malaki o maliit na hinaing, lahat po ‘yan ay problema basta pabigat sa pamumuhay ng tao (It is only right that you express your thoughts. No grievance is too big or too small. All of them are problems if they weigh down people’s lives),” Marcos pointed out.

The President said the government is ready to listen and act on the concerns raised by citizens.

“Nandito naman kami para makinig at aksyunan ang mga bagay-bagay na ‘yan (We are here to listen and take action on such things)” he added.

Marcos emphasized that government aid should not be politicized. He also noted that existing policies already prohibit using state assistance programs to gain political support.

Further, he stressed that guidelines issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) discourage the use of public assistance for partisan purposes.

The administration is also studying ways to modernize the distribution of financial aid through digital platforms to make the process faster and more efficient, according to the President.

Such systems are already being tested by the local government of Makati, which has introduced digital methods for delivering assistance to residents.

Marcos said improving these systems could help ensure that government support reaches beneficiaries quickly and transparently.