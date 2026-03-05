Move It rider issued show cause order for Pasay road rage incident

An owner of a motorcycle and a driver from the ride-hailing service Move It was issued a show cause order by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) this Thursday, 5 March 2026, following a road rage incident last 3 March.

CCTV footage circulating on social media shows the rider stopping suddenly in the middle of the road before entering Tramo Street in Buendia, Pasay City, around 3:00 p.m. The abrupt stoppage caused a cyclist to collide with the motorcycle’s wheel, after which the Move It driver chased the cyclist and allegedly assaulted them.

The LTO directed the driver to submit a written explanation on why their license should not be revoked and noted that the driver may face charges for reckless driving.

A 90-day preventive suspension has been placed on the rider’s license, while the motorcycle has been placed under an ALARM status to prevent its use during the ongoing investigation.

The rider has been instructed to appear at the LTO main office in Quezon City for a hearing scheduled on 9 March.