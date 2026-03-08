SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
International Women's Day protest in Manila

Women activists and allies from Gabriela push against police barricades on Kalaw Avenue in Manila, Sunday, 08 March, 2026. The group marched toward the US Embassy on International Women’s Day to protest US-Israeli military actions involving Iran.
Women activists and allies from Gabriela push against police barricades on Kalaw Avenue in Manila, Sunday, 08 March, 2026. The group marched toward the US Embassy on International Women’s Day to protest US-Israeli military actions involving Iran.Toto Lozano
