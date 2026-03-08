Hero Fiennes Tiffin explores Sherlock’s early adventures

Before Sherlock Holmes became the iconic detective of Baker Street, he was a young man grappling with curiosity, intellect, and the awkward energy of adolescence. Prime Video’s Young Sherlock charts this journey, premiering all eight episodes on 4 March in over 240 countries.
Hero Fiennes Tiffin takes the lead as the young detective, navigating a story that shifts the focus from the cases that made him famous to the experiences that shaped him. “A lot of people know what they expect from Sherlock Holmes,” Fiennes Tiffin says. “And we’ve got to give them just enough, but keep them hungry for more.”
In his first major case, Sherlock crosses paths with James Moriarty, played by Dónal Finn. Not yet the infamous nemesis, Moriarty is a companion in mischief and intrigue, with a bond full of rivalry and camaraderie that lays the groundwork for the legendary feud defining Holmes’ later life. “If Sherlock is held as this great moral compass of right and wrong, and Moriarty is the antithesis to that, then we see all of the influences that make Sherlock who he is,” Finn explains.
In a previous exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, showrunner Matthew Parkhill said that he was drawn to the untold story of “the Sherlock before Sherlock.” He explored the detective’s formative experiences, from youthful escapades to family dynamics that shaped his intellect and character. “I wanted to see the untamed potential that led him to become who he is,” Parkhill says.
Casting Hero Fiennes Tiffin was key to bringing this vision to life. Parkhill describes him as embodying a natural curiosity and a whimsical spark, making him the perfect Sherlock. Supporting actors, including Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons and Colin Firth, add depth to the series under the direction of Guy Ritchie.
Filmed across the United Kingdom and Spain, Young Sherlock blends mystery, friendship, and family drama, inviting audiences to witness the detective’s evolution from a clever, impulsive youth to the legend of logic and deduction. Parkhill jokes about Sherlock tackling cases anywhere: “He’d solve it — no borders for his curiosity.”
Young Sherlock premieres 4 March exclusively on Prime Video.