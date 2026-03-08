Hero Fiennes Tiffin explores Sherlock’s early adventures

Hero Fiennes Tiffin takes the lead as the young detective, navigating a story that shifts the focus from the cases that made him famous to the experiences that shaped him. “A lot of people know what they expect from Sherlock Holmes,” Fiennes Tiffin says. “And we’ve got to give them just enough, but keep them hungry for more.”

In his first major case, Sherlock crosses paths with James Moriarty, played by Dónal Finn. Not yet the infamous nemesis, Moriarty is a companion in mischief and intrigue, with a bond full of rivalry and camaraderie that lays the groundwork for the legendary feud defining Holmes’ later life. “If Sherlock is held as this great moral compass of right and wrong, and Moriarty is the antithesis to that, then we see all of the influences that make Sherlock who he is,” Finn explains.