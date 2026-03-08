Gender diversity increasingly shaping hiring decisions — report

Companies competing for talent may now face a new question from job applicants: where are the women in leadership.

A report by P&A Grant Thornton shows that professionals are increasingly evaluating employers not only on compensation but also on leadership diversity, workplace culture and how seriously organizations implement gender equality initiatives.

According to the Women in Business 2026 report, 97.7 percent of Philippine businesses said they personally consider gender equality initiatives within a company, while 71.6 percent identify it as a priority.

The report also found that nearly a quarter of businesses have encountered job candidates asking about the gender balance of senior management or seeking proof of initiatives aimed at improving gender diversity during recruitment.

In fact, 40.9 percent of businesses now report candidates raising questions about gender balance in leadership, an increase of 10.2 percentage points from the previous year — the largest rise among all external influences affecting recruitment.

“We’re seeing candidates focus more on culture aside from numbers,” Abe Pelayo, people and culture group director of P&A Grant Thornton, said.

“They want to know if the workplace is fair, if people are treated consistently, and if opportunities are genuinely open to everyone. For many of them, an unbiased and supportive environment matters just as much as compensation.”