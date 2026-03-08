Foreigners still allowed at military golf courses with clearance

AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said civilians, regardless of nationality, only need to secure proper clearance before entering the facility. "Foreign nationals who wish to access recreational facilities inside military camps, including golf courses, are required to secure the appropriate visit clearance in accordance with existing AFP policies governing entry to military installations," Trinidad told the Daily Tribune.

This means that all foreign national golfers intending to play at the army golf courses must first secure base access clearance, as the course is located within a military installation. There are several golf courses located inside military facilities, including one at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City, which is being managed by the Army. There is also a golf course at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City which is supervised by the Philippine Air Force, the Camp Aguinaldo Golf Course located inside the compound of the AFP General Headquarters in Quezon City, the Veterans Golf Club at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) Complex which is under the Department of National Defense, and the Philippine Navy Golf Club at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig.