Cebu LTO impounds 92 loud motorcycles

CEBU CITY — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) reported on Monday that it has impounded at least 92 motorcycles fitted with illegal mufflers as part of a crackdown aimed at reducing noise pollution and ensuring road safety.

The operations were conducted jointly with city traffic enforcement groups and the Philippine National Police. Of the motorcycles seized, 42 were from Mandaue City, 34 from Cebu City, and 16 from Talisay City.

The campaign targets motorcycles with excessively loud, modified mufflers that contribute to public disturbances and pose safety risks on the roads. LTO-7 noted that the national standard for motor vehicle exhaust sound levels is 99 decibels, which must not be exceeded.

“The sound level of the motor vehicle for the exhaust of the muffler shall not exceed 99 dB, taken at an engine speed of 2,000 to 2,500 rpm,” LTO-7 said.

Most motorcycles are engineered to produce low noise levels, and prolonged exposure to excessive sound can pose health risks to drivers, passengers, and nearby residents, the agency added.

Violators face a minimum fine of P5,000, impoundment of their motorcycles, and mandatory replacement of illegal mufflers at the impound site. Modifying motorcycle mufflers is prohibited under Section 34 of Republic Act 4136, the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, and Department Order No. 2010-32 explicitly bans alterations to mufflers and related components.