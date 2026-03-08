Three-peat-seeking National University (NU) primed up for the much-anticipated finals rematch against De La Salle University with a cakewalk win over Ateneo de Manila University, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs welcomed the return of rookie Sam Cantada after sitting out the previous match due to a shin injury by stringing back-to-back wins for the solo second spot with a 5-1 win-loss record.

NU sits behind undefeated Lady Spikers (5-0).

The Lady Bulldogs will close out the first round on Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in an exciting meeting with La Salle, which they swept last year in the finals in former three-time Most Valuable Player Bella Belen’s swan song.

“We’re doing our best every game and we’re happy because everybody can play well whenever we need them… We cannot focus so much on individual skills, we have to work together,” NU coach Regine Diego said.

Interestingly, Diego will face former college mentor Ramil de Jesus for the first time in the UAAP.