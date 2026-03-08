Easy work
Three-peat-seeking National University (NU) primed up for the much-anticipated finals rematch against De La Salle University with a cakewalk win over Ateneo de Manila University, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
The Lady Bulldogs welcomed the return of rookie Sam Cantada after sitting out the previous match due to a shin injury by stringing back-to-back wins for the solo second spot with a 5-1 win-loss record.
NU sits behind undefeated Lady Spikers (5-0).
The Lady Bulldogs will close out the first round on Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in an exciting meeting with La Salle, which they swept last year in the finals in former three-time Most Valuable Player Bella Belen’s swan song.
“We’re doing our best every game and we’re happy because everybody can play well whenever we need them… We cannot focus so much on individual skills, we have to work together,” NU coach Regine Diego said.
Interestingly, Diego will face former college mentor Ramil de Jesus for the first time in the UAAP.
Despite playing in just two sets as a reliever, Cantada still contributed six points, all from kills including the game-winning attack that sealed the one-hour, 34-minute match. The 18-year-old winger, who hurt her shin in a sorry five-set loss to University of the Philippines (UP) last week, also had seven excellent receptions.
“We all know Sam is a fighter ever since her high school days. We just remind her to just keep on fighting and play with heart. I’m happy that she listens to us seniors,” Lady Bulldogs skipper Vange Alinsug said of the prized recruit.
Alinsug led NU with 18 points on 14 kills, three kill blocks and an ace while Arah Panique and Alexa Mata had 10 and seven points, respectively.
From a slim 15-12 lead, the Lady Bulldogs pulled away from the Blue Eagles with a 10-3 finishing run in the third set.
Ateneo, which dropped to 0-6, will try to end the first round with a win against fellow winless squad University of the East on Saturday.
No Blue Eagles player reached double-digit scoring with rookies Ana Hermosura and Dona De Leon putting seven points each.
In men’s play, undefeated Far Eastern University (FEU) beat UP in straight sets, 25-14, 25-22, 28-26, to close in on completing a first-round sweep.
Amet Bituin starred in the Tamaraws’ sixth win in as many games, finishing with 17 points including the game’s last two points to deny the Fighting Maroons a chance to extend the match.
FEU will go for a first round sweep on Saturday against traditional rival University of Santo Tomas at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.
Olayemi Raheem’s 16-point effort wasn’t enough to save the Fighting Maroons from going down to a 2-3 card.
Meanwhile, six-peat-seeking NU swept Ateneo, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22, for a third straight win.
The Bulldogs claimed solo second place with a 5-1 record behind Jade Disquitado’s 16 points and 11 excellent receptions while Buds Buddin and Leo Ordiales had 12 and 11 markers.
The Blue Eagles slipped to a 2-4 slate despite the 13 points and 10 excellent receptions of reigning Most Valuable Player Kennedy Batas.