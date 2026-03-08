DOF strengthens anti-graft campaign in tax collection

The Department of Finance (DOF) is strengthening its anti-corruption campaign to protect government revenues and reinforce integrity across the country’s tax and customs systems.

In a statement, Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go said the department is tightening coordination between its attached agencies, the Revenue Integrity Protection Service (RIPS) and the Revenue Operations Group (ROG), to strengthen monitoring of revenue-generating agencies and prevent irregularities in tax collection.

“This collaboration is necessary to build a stronger, more transparent revenue system—one where corruption cannot thrive,” Go said.