Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There are brewing third party vibes, such as a sudden message from an ex or admirer, or in laws who seem judgmental about your relationship.

Health: Energy is a bit sensitive. Do light exercise or get enough rest.

Career: Steady progress. Possible small good news in your tasks. Focus on yourself and not be distracted.

Wealth: Balanced but watch for unexpected family related expenses. Budget wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 8

Advice: Carry a double happiness symbol or rose quartz for protection against love interference.