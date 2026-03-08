Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There are brewing third party vibes, such as a sudden message from an ex or admirer, or in laws who seem judgmental about your relationship.
Health: Energy is a bit sensitive. Do light exercise or get enough rest.
Career: Steady progress. Possible small good news in your tasks. Focus on yourself and not be distracted.
Wealth: Balanced but watch for unexpected family related expenses. Budget wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 8
Advice: Carry a double happiness symbol or rose quartz for protection against love interference.
OX
Love: Steady, but an in law or relative may suddenly comment on your relationship. Do not be affected.
Health: Solid stamina. Good for balanced meals and consistent sleep.
Career: Your hard work stands out. Possible positive feedback or a small win at work. Keep going.
Wealth: Stable flow. A good day to save or plan family expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Place a blue crystal in the north for calm energy and a strong relationship shield.
TIGER
Love: An exciting new encounter may bring kilig, but do not rush. Couples should plan a date night to grow closer.
Health: High energy. Perfect for an active day, but hydrate well.
Career: Bold ideas shine. Pitch them now. Good news in projects.
Wealth: Small lucky breaks. Grab opportunities wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for courage and love protection.
RABBIT
Love: Gentle yet there may be interference, such as sudden gossip from your circle or in laws.
Health: Emotional dips are possible. Rest, meditate, or do light yoga..
Career: Quiet efforts are effective.
Wealth: Be cautious with spending. Focus on essentials.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 11 to 1 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 4
Advice: Place pink quartz in the bedroom for harmony and protection from third party energy.
DRAGON
Love: Passionate and intense. The deep connection is strong, but be careful with outside opinions that may interfere. Own your love story.
Health: Energetic. Hydrate extra during a busy day.
Career: Leadership opportunities arise. Take charge and shine bright.
Wealth: Good fortune is knocking. Wise decisions lead to gains.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 9
Advice: Use a Dragon charm for power and love protection.
SNAKE
Love: The kilig with your partner remains, but do not allow doubt to enter. Embrace your love.
Health: Good balance. Stay relaxed and prioritize proper rest.
Career: Strategic wins. Plan ahead as success is possible.
Wealth: Steady gains. Watch out for hidden costs.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 2
Advice: Display a jade snake figurine for wisdom and relationship clarity.
HORSE
Love: Sudden attention from others or family comments may affect your mood.
Health: High energy but prone to fatigue. Rest well and choose fresh meals over processed food.
Career: Dynamic shifts. Embrace the positives and plan carefully.
Wealth: Positive flow. Manage your spending wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 7
Advice: Wear red accessories with a double happiness charm for protection against love interference.
GOAT
Love: Focus on self love and Lenten reflection first so the right one arrives without complications.
Health: You need calm. Meditate or take relaxing breaks.
Career: Creative flow.
Wealth: Attracting good fortune. Welcome blessings.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 to 12 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 5
Advice: Use a purple crystal for peace and strong love energy.
MONKEY
Love: Be careful with third party jokes or comments that may turn serious.
Health: Mentally sharp. Rest your eyes and avoid staying up late.
Career: Innovative ideas pay off. Share them.
Wealth: Lucky breaks are possible.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Place a Monkey figurine for clever handling of external drama.
ROOSTER
Love: Honest talks deepen the bond. Practice sweet compromise and do not react to in law or external opinions. Focus on your partner.
Health: Maintain a balanced diet. Energy maintenance is key.
Career: Efficiency is high. Methodical actions bring wins.
Wealth: Rewards are incoming. Good time for saving.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Display Mandarin Ducks for confidence and love stability.
DOG
Love: Loyal and comforting. Perfect for deep commitments. Do not allow third party doubts from others to enter your relationship.
Health: Outdoor time heals. Walk or exercise.
Career: Team support is strong. Rely on trusted people.
Wealth: Stable planning with a focus on the future.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 3
Advice: Place a Dog figurine at the entrance for protection and loyal love.
PIG
Love: Honest and straightforward feelings. If you are taken, it is a good day to open up about your true feelings or apologize.
Health: Relax mode.
Career: Generosity pays off. Help others.
Wealth: Positive surprises. Good vibes attract more abundance.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 8
Advice: Place a Tiger’s Eye charm in the wealth corner for harmony and love abundance.