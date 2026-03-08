SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (9 March 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: There are brewing third party vibes, such as a sudden message from an ex or admirer, or in laws who seem judgmental about your relationship.

Health: Energy is a bit sensitive. Do light exercise or get enough rest.

Career: Steady progress. Possible small good news in your tasks. Focus on yourself and not be distracted.

Wealth: Balanced but watch for unexpected family related expenses. Budget wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 8

Advice: Carry a double happiness symbol or rose quartz for protection against love interference.

OX

Love: Steady, but an in law or relative may suddenly comment on your relationship. Do not be affected.

Health: Solid stamina. Good for balanced meals and consistent sleep.

Career: Your hard work stands out. Possible positive feedback or a small win at work. Keep going.

Wealth: Stable flow. A good day to save or plan family expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue crystal in the north for calm energy and a strong relationship shield.

TIGER

Love: An exciting new encounter may bring kilig, but do not rush. Couples should plan a date night to grow closer.

Health: High energy. Perfect for an active day, but hydrate well.

Career: Bold ideas shine. Pitch them now. Good news in projects.

Wealth: Small lucky breaks. Grab opportunities wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for courage and love protection.

RABBIT

Love: Gentle yet there may be interference, such as sudden gossip from your circle or in laws.

Health: Emotional dips are possible. Rest, meditate, or do light yoga..

Career: Quiet efforts are effective.

Wealth: Be cautious with spending. Focus on essentials.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 11 to 1 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 4

Advice: Place pink quartz in the bedroom for harmony and protection from third party energy.

DRAGON

Love: Passionate and intense. The deep connection is strong, but be careful with outside opinions that may interfere. Own your love story.

Health: Energetic. Hydrate extra during a busy day.

Career: Leadership opportunities arise. Take charge and shine bright.

Wealth: Good fortune is knocking. Wise decisions lead to gains.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Use a Dragon charm for power and love protection.

SNAKE

Love: The kilig with your partner remains, but do not allow doubt to enter. Embrace your love.

Health: Good balance. Stay relaxed and prioritize proper rest.

Career: Strategic wins. Plan ahead as success is possible.

Wealth: Steady gains. Watch out for hidden costs.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 2

Advice: Display a jade snake figurine for wisdom and relationship clarity.

HORSE

Love: Sudden attention from others or family comments may affect your mood.

Health: High energy but prone to fatigue. Rest well and choose fresh meals over processed food.

Career: Dynamic shifts. Embrace the positives and plan carefully.

Wealth: Positive flow. Manage your spending wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 7

Advice: Wear red accessories with a double happiness charm for protection against love interference.

GOAT

Love: Focus on self love and Lenten reflection first so the right one arrives without complications.

Health: You need calm. Meditate or take relaxing breaks.

Career: Creative flow.

Wealth: Attracting good fortune. Welcome blessings.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 to 12 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Use a purple crystal for peace and strong love energy.

MONKEY

Love: Be careful with third party jokes or comments that may turn serious.

Health: Mentally sharp. Rest your eyes and avoid staying up late.

Career: Innovative ideas pay off. Share them.

Wealth: Lucky breaks are possible.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Place a Monkey figurine for clever handling of external drama.

ROOSTER

Love: Honest talks deepen the bond. Practice sweet compromise and do not react to in law or external opinions. Focus on your partner.

Health: Maintain a balanced diet. Energy maintenance is key.

Career: Efficiency is high. Methodical actions bring wins.

Wealth: Rewards are incoming. Good time for saving.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Display Mandarin Ducks for confidence and love stability.

DOG

Love: Loyal and comforting. Perfect for deep commitments. Do not allow third party doubts from others to enter your relationship.

Health: Outdoor time heals. Walk or exercise.

Career: Team support is strong. Rely on trusted people.

Wealth: Stable planning with a focus on the future.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 3

Advice: Place a Dog figurine at the entrance for protection and loyal love.

PIG

Love: Honest and straightforward feelings. If you are taken, it is a good day to open up about your true feelings or apologize.

Health: Relax mode.

Career: Generosity pays off. Help others.

Wealth: Positive surprises. Good vibes attract more abundance.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 8

Advice: Place a Tiger’s Eye charm in the wealth corner for harmony and love abundance.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
horoscope

