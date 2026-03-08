Crafty Cuban gives Taduran problems

Four weeks away from his third defense of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight crown, Pedro Taduran continues unhindered in his quest to repulse the challenge of Mexican Gustavo Perez on 3 April at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.
Reports from his training camp in Las Vegas revealed that the Filipino southpaw is making the most out of his sparring with Joahnys Argilagos, the accomplished Cuban who won gold medals in the 2015 and 2017 world championships and a bronze in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.
“They sparred five rounds,” Carl Peñalosa told DAILY TRIBUNE from Las Vegas on Saturday.
“The Cuban’s a terrific fighter. Really good and Pedro’s having a hard time getting inside and catching him,” he said.
All in all, Taduran, who arrived in the United States on New Year’s Day, did 10 rounds.
“Another five rounds was against another sparring partner,” said Peñalosa, who is presiding over the Bicol-born banger’s buildup.
Sparring-wise, everything seems to be on point as Taduran’s workmates are much heavier than him.
A strength and conditioning coach is showing up soon to lend a hand to the team, according to Sean Gibbons, who represents Taduran.
The quantity of sparring rounds will remain in the coming days and it could even go as high as 12 rounds a day.
Taduran, 29, brings to the ring a 19-4-1 win-loss-draw record with 13 knockouts.
Hailing from the seaside town of Ensenada, Perez, a bit younger at 27, holds a 16-1-0 mark with five knockouts.