Crafty Cuban gives Taduran problems

Four weeks away from his third defense of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight crown, Pedro Taduran continues unhindered in his quest to repulse the challenge of Mexican Gustavo Perez on 3 April at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

Reports from his training camp in Las Vegas revealed that the Filipino southpaw is making the most out of his sparring with Joahnys Argilagos, the accomplished Cuban who won gold medals in the 2015 and 2017 world championships and a bronze in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

“They sparred five rounds,” Carl Peñalosa told DAILY TRIBUNE from Las Vegas on Saturday.