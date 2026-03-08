Cebu City Council opens door to water service ‘competition’

The Cebu City Council approved a resolution Sunday inviting private water companies to supply residents directly, a move that formally challenges the Metropolitan Cebu Water District’s (MCWD) long-standing grip on local distribution.

The resolution, authored by North District Councilor Alvin Arcilla, aims to address chronic water shortages that have left thousands of residents in the city’s mountain barangays without running water for over a week.

Arcilla cited the Supreme Court case of Metropolitan Cebu Water District v. Margarita A. Adala, which ruled that the utility’s franchise is not exclusive and argued the city has the legal authority to allow other providers to operate when public welfare is at stake.

“This comes as a direct challenge to the MCWD following a severe nine-day service interruption that has left thousands in the upland areas without a drop of water,” Arcilla said.

The measure specifically targets relief for Barangays Talamban, Bacayan, Pit-os, Binaliw, Pulangbato, San Jose, Guba and Asungot. The council is now calling for bulk water suppliers to bypass the MCWD network and provide services directly to these affected areas.