Cebu City Council opens door to water service ‘competition’

The Cebu City Council approved a resolution Sunday inviting private water companies to supply residents directly, a move that formally challenges the Metropolitan Cebu Water District’s (MCWD) long-standing grip on local distribution.
The resolution, authored by North District Councilor Alvin Arcilla, aims to address chronic water shortages that have left thousands of residents in the city’s mountain barangays without running water for over a week.
Arcilla cited the Supreme Court case of Metropolitan Cebu Water District v. Margarita A. Adala, which ruled that the utility’s franchise is not exclusive and argued the city has the legal authority to allow other providers to operate when public welfare is at stake.
“This comes as a direct challenge to the MCWD following a severe nine-day service interruption that has left thousands in the upland areas without a drop of water,” Arcilla said.
The measure specifically targets relief for Barangays Talamban, Bacayan, Pit-os, Binaliw, Pulangbato, San Jose, Guba and Asungot. The council is now calling for bulk water suppliers to bypass the MCWD network and provide services directly to these affected areas.
Meantime, the MCWD, through Information Officer Minerva Gerodias, assured consumers there is no imminent water shutdown despite reports that the utility’s outstanding debts to suppliers could lead to a total service cutoff.
Gerodias acknowledged the district is facing “fiscal strain” but said the utility is in active communication with its suppliers. She attributed the financial difficulties to a “buy high, sell low” business model, where the MCWD purchases bulk water for P43 to P78 per cubic meter but sells it to consumers for an average of P45.
“We have been transparent about our current fiscal strain,” Gerodias said, noting that as a government-owned and controlled corporation, the MCWD must follow strict Commission on Audit regulations before releasing funds, which can cause payment delays.
The resolution marks a significant escalation in the tension between the city government and the water district as residents continue to struggle with erratic supply.