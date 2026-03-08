CCC chief praises Romblon youth

Climate Change Commission (CCC) vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje commended the youth from the municipality of Magdiwang, Romblon for their awareness and proactive approach to ecological protection during his visit to the town.

Borje, who joined a tree-growing activity by the locals, emphasized the vital role of trees and mountains as natural defenses against climate risks.

“Mountains such as Mount Guiting-Guiting are powerful natural resources in the fight against climate change, serving a dual purpose in both mitigation and adaptation,” he said, referring to the 2,058-meter-high mountain in the province’s Sibuyan Island, where Magdiwang is located.

The Romblon visit form part of CCC’s campaign to promote nature-based solutions to climate change vulnerability.

Borje and his team also joined youth leaders, students, farmers and fisherfolk of Santa Fe, Cebu in planting 33 molave saplings.

“Beyond planting trees, we are planting the seeds of education and values formation that are building a generation of Filipinos with a keen sense of respect, responsibility, and stewardship for nature and ecology,” he said.