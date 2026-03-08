CAMPI earns DENR environmental award

The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) received recognition from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Environmental Management Bureau as an Environmental Sustainability Partner during the 2026 Gawad Kabalikat sa Kapaligiran in Quezon City.

The award recognizes organizations that show strong environmental performance and support sustainability programs while complying with national environmental regulations.

The program also highlights cooperation among government agencies, private industry, and communities in the protection of natural resources and improvement of environmental quality.

CAMPI said the recognition reflects the importance of coordination between regulators and the automotive sector. The group said such coordination helps support national environmental goals while the industry continues to grow.

The organization views the sector as an important contributor to the economy and to wider social development.

CAMPI supports a multi-pathway approach to carbon neutrality. The group promotes a technology-neutral strategy in the shift toward vehicle electrification. It also supports research on carbon-neutral fuels and the use of renewable energy sources.

The organization said its international partnerships help it learn from global policy practices and industry approaches. CAMPI said these discussions help guide policies that encourage a circular economy in the automotive sector.

Member companies have also introduced cleaner vehicle technologies and improved sustainability practices in their operations.

CAMPI said these efforts reflect a wider industry push to reduce environmental impact and improve resource efficiency. Companies also maintain compliance with environmental standards set by regulators.

“Receiving this award is a milestone achievement for CAMPI and its Member Companies. Sustainability is an important pillar of the Automotive Industry and requires a shared blueprint for change,” CAMPI Vice President Atty. Rhys Alexei Y. Murillo said.

“CAMPI and its Members thank the Philippine Government, represented by the DENR, for this recognition, which motivates us to push the boundaries even further and drive meaningful changes within the Automotive Industry.”

The recognition also highlights the shared role of public and private sectors in addressing environmental challenges. CAMPI said it will continue to support policies that strengthen environmental governance in the automotive sector.

The group said its members will pursue programs that promote cleaner mobility and sustainable industry practices in the years ahead.