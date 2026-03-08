Bulacan preserves Sukang Paombong’s iconic tradition

The provincial government of Bulacan has launched a new initiative to preserve and promote one of the province’s most iconic products, the traditional nipa palm vinegar known as Sukang Paombong.

The program, dubbed Project S.A.S.A. (Strengthening Amplification and Support for Authentic Sukang Paombong), was introduced yesterday at the Bubog na Munti Covered Court in Barangay San Isidro II.

The project was spearheaded by senior broadcasting students from Bulacan State University with support from the Provincial Cooperative and Enterprise Development Office (PCEDO).

Following a directive from Governor Daniel R. Fernando, PCEDO head Atty. Jayric L. Amil pledged the province’s resources to revitalize the industry, which relies on the traditional harvesting of nipa palm sap.

“Governor Daniel R. Fernando has instructed us to strengthen and revive this industry,” Amil said. “The PCEDO is ready to assist through product development, labeling, training, and financial assistance. Do not hesitate to approach our office.”