Bulacan launches initiative to preserve authentic Sukang Paombong

The Provincial Government of Bulacan is eyeing the preservation of one of the province’s most iconic products, Sukang Paombong, through the Provincial Cooperative and Enterprise Development Office (PCEDO). The office supported the launch of Project S.A.S.A. (Strengthening Amplification and Support for Authentic Sukang Paombong) on 07 March 2026.

The program is spearheaded by fourth-year Broadcasting students from Bulacan State University at the Bubog na Munti Covered Court in Brgy. San Isidro II, Paombong.

Upon the directive of Governor Daniel R. Fernando, PCEDO Head Atty. Jayric L. Amil committed to assisting in the development and promotion of the locally produced vinegar.