Bulacan launches initiative to preserve authentic Sukang Paombong

The Provincial Government of Bulacan is eyeing the preservation of one of the province’s most iconic products, Sukang Paombong, through the Provincial Cooperative and Enterprise Development Office (PCEDO). The office supported the launch of Project S.A.S.A. (Strengthening Amplification and Support for Authentic Sukang Paombong) on 07 March 2026.
The program is spearheaded by fourth-year Broadcasting students from Bulacan State University at the Bubog na Munti Covered Court in Brgy. San Isidro II, Paombong.
Upon the directive of Governor Daniel R. Fernando, PCEDO Head Atty. Jayric L. Amil committed to assisting in the development and promotion of the locally produced vinegar.
"Ibinilin po sa amin ni Gob. Daniel R. Fernando, kasama po ang mga heads ng PHACTO at Provincial Agriculture Office na mas palakasin po at mas buhayin ang industriyang ito. Kami po sa PCEDO ay nakahandang tumulong sa inyo sa pamamagitan po ng product development, o kung gusto n’yo pong magpagawa ng label, mga training, at mga financial assistance. Kaya huwag po kayo mahiyang lumapit sa amin sa PCEDO, nakahanda po kaming tumulong," Amil said.
Project S.A.S.A. is a community-based initiative that aims to promote and preserve authentic Sukang Paombong while highlighting the contributions of local sasa farmers. The livelihood of these farmers depends on the traditional production of nipa palm sap used to create the vinegar.
Project Manager Zharimaine Espino said the project was conceptualized to amplify the voices and struggles of local producers who uphold the tradition of making authentic Sukang Paombong.
The activity also seeks to support the formalization of the Sasahan Association, a step toward strengthening the organization of local producers and ensuring the sustainability of the industry.
"Inaasahan po namin sa pagkakaroon ng samahang ito na magkaroon po ang mga magtutuba ng access sa direct market. At the same time po, sa pagkakaroon ng association ay mapapatatag po natin ‘yung promotion ng produkto, hindi lamang po ang Sukang Paombong kundi pati ang local producers nito, ang mga nagsasasa, nagtutuba, at mga nagsusuka," Espino said.
Through Project S.A.S.A., organizers aim to foster appreciation for the product while empowering local producers to sustain the generations-old tradition.