BEYOND THE PNR TRACKS: Why homes beside railways must go

For more than a decade, Filipinos laughed at the misadventures of the Kosme family in the television sitcom Home Along Da Riles, where the late comedian Dolphy played a father raising his children in a shanty beside a railway track.

The show turned life beside the railroad into comedy, but the reality along the old Philippine National Railways (PNR) corridor has often been far harsher.

Across the decades, the country’s rail lines have seen derailments, collisions and fatal accidents involving people living dangerously close to the tracks or vehicles attempting to cross in front of oncoming trains.

In September 1997, seven people died and more than 200 were injured when two PNR commuter trains collided between Sucat and Alabang in Muntinlupa. One coach derailed during the crash and scraped shanties built close to the railway line, a stark illustration of how settlements had crept into the railway’s safety zone.

In other incidents, trains collided with vehicles at crossings, killing motorists and passengers. In May 2014, a cigarette vendor died and six others were injured when a PNR train struck a jeepney crossing the tracks in Sampaloc, Manila.