Maricar Reyes, Bea Alonzo team up in new GMA drama

It’s a reunion for former ABS-CBN actresses Maricar Reyes-Poon and now Kapuso Bea Alonzo as they teamed up for the new GMA political-thriller drama “Whispers from Heaven”.

The two famous actresses joined in the top-rating 2014 television series “Sana Bukas Pa Ang Kahapon,” which was broadcast by ABS-CBN, the rival network of GMA.

In a Chika Minute interview with Nelson Canlas, Bea Alonzo returned to showbiz after a year-long break, following her previous Kapuso serye “Widows’ War.”

As she celebrates her 25th anniversary in showbiz, this generation’s movie queen continues to balance both her personal and professional life as an actress.

“I focused on my personal life and business. It’s something that I always wanted to do also but never really found the time to do it”, Bea Alonzo said.

On the other hand, Maricar Reyes-Poon enters the Kapuso network for the first time in her showbiz career. Her last project with ABS-CBN was the 2018 fantasy drama “Bagani,” where she portrayed the character Makiling.

Present at the media launch yesterday, March 6, were Tom Rodriguez, Jason Abalos, Cassy Legazpi, and other supporting actors.

“Whispers From Heaven” will be aired in 2027 on GMA Prime afternoon lineup, directed by award-winning director Zig Dulay.

The previous television series “Sana Bukas Pa Ang Kahapon” of Bea Alonzo and Maricar Reyes on ABS-CBN earned a 21.7% rating in its pilot episode, which beat GMA 7’s “Ang Dalawang Mrs. Real” with 10.4%, based on Kantar Media National TV Ratings for June 16, 2014.