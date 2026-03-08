BARMM commits Sulu teachers’ funding

JOLO, Sulu — A high-level technical working group finalized critical agreements recently to ensure that essential services remain uninterrupted as the province of Sulu transitions from the Bangsamoro region to the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Meeting at the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, officials established a “people-first” framework designed to protect the livelihoods of educators and government workers during the administrative shift.

Sulu Vice Governor Abdusakur Tan said Friday that the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has committed to fully funding the salaries and benefits of basic education personnel through fiscal year 2026.

Under the agreement, the national government and the BARMM will share administrative supervision over these employees to prevent classroom disruptions.

“This transition is not about lines on a map; it’s about shielding ordinary Suluanos from uncertainty,” Tan said. “Our priority is to protect every Suluano — from classrooms to workplaces — during this crucial shift.”

The Technical Working Group (TWG) is co-chaired by acting Budget Secretary Rolando Toledo and BARMM Deputy Minister of Interior and Local Government Eddie Alih. The group includes top officials from the Department of Budget and Management, the Sulu provincial government, and various national agencies.