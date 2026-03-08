AI panel races against time

When I mentioned “Artificial Intelligence” in my first address to the opening of the General Assembly in 2017, only two other world leaders even uttered the term.

Today, AI is advancing at lightning speed — reshaping economies and societies.

And for those who think we are moving too fast, I would only say that never in the future will we move as slow as we are moving now. We are indeed in a high level of acceleration.

No country, no company, and no field of research can see the full picture alone because today AI is reshaping economies and societies.

As an engineer, I share your conviction that science and facts matter. And as a longtime politician and diplomat, I have seen how quickly fear can take hold when facts are missing or distorted — how trust breaks down and division deepens.

The world urgently needs a shared, global understanding of artificial intelligence;

Grounded not in ideology, but in science;

Not in fake news, but in knowledge.

That is where you (Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence) come in.