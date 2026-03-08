37 Dubai OFWs back home

At least 37 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Dubai were scheduled to arrive in the Philippines on Sunday night, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

So far, at least 309 OFWs and 11 dependents have been brought home via Emirates flights, making up for previously canceled trips since 28 February.

Likewise, 11 OFWs had been evacuated from Iran, safely reaching Van, Turkey, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

A total of 1,979 Filipinos in nine countries in the Middle East are seeking repatriation. In Kuwait, 633 OFWs wish to come home.

Cacdac said the government is prioritizing repatriation from the United Arab Emirates while preparing land evacuation routes for Filipinos in Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar due to airspace restrictions in some areas.

Cacdac also urged Filipino seafarers to avoid sailing in high-risk zones amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.