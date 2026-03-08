2017 Samar ambush case yet to reach court

The family of a man killed in a 2017 ambush in Samar has appealed to Acting Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Fredderick Vida to intervene in a murder case that has failed to reach trial for nearly nine years.

The appeal comes more than 400 days after a direct order from the Department of Justice to file the case in court went unheeded.

According to records, Enrique Manas Sr. was killed on 23 July 2017, when he, his son Alfredo, and several companions were ambushed by armed men while cutting grass along a feeder road in Barangay Bahay, Santa Margarita, Samar.

While Alfredo and the others escaped, Enrique Sr. died at the scene.

Investigation reports identified the alleged assailants as Emilio Zosa, Arturo Deborbon, Joel Calagos, Sofronio Meduranda Jr. and Reymart Antivo. Although criminal complaints were filed that same year, the proceedings have faced persistent delays.