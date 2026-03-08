Family seeks DOJ action on nine-year Samar murder case delay

A family has appealed to Acting Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida to take action on murder and attempted murder cases that have remained stalled for nearly nine years.

Records show that on 23 July 2017, complainant Alfredo Manas, his father Enrique Manas Sr., and other companions were ambushed by several armed men while cutting grass along a feeder road in Barangay Bahay, Sta. Margarita, Samar. The incident resulted in the death of Enrique Manas Sr., while Alfredo and the others escaped.

Investigations revealed the ambush was allegedly carried out by multiple individuals, including Emilio Zosa, Arturo Deborbon, Joel Calagos, Sofronio Meduranda Jr., and Reymart Antivo. Although a criminal complaint was filed that same year, the case has yet to reach trial.