Family seeks DOJ action on nine-year Samar murder case delay

A family has appealed to Acting Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida to take action on murder and attempted murder cases that have remained stalled for nearly nine years.
Records show that on 23 July 2017, complainant Alfredo Manas, his father Enrique Manas Sr., and other companions were ambushed by several armed men while cutting grass along a feeder road in Barangay Bahay, Sta. Margarita, Samar. The incident resulted in the death of Enrique Manas Sr., while Alfredo and the others escaped.
Investigations revealed the ambush was allegedly carried out by multiple individuals, including Emilio Zosa, Arturo Deborbon, Joel Calagos, Sofronio Meduranda Jr., and Reymart Antivo. Although a criminal complaint was filed that same year, the case has yet to reach trial.
On 16 January 2025, then-Justice Secretary and current Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla issued a directive ordering the Office of the Prosecutor General to file the necessary information in court within ten days. More than 411 days have elapsed since the deadline without compliance.
In a letter to Vida dated 03 March 2026, the family, represented by Atty. Kristjan Gargantiel, appealed for the case to move forward. Vida was serving as undersecretary at the time the original directive was issued.
“The family continues to wait for justice. This is not about revenge but about ensuring that the proper legal process is carried out for the victim and for the integrity of the system," Gargantiel said.
The family expressed hope that the DOJ, under Vida’s leadership, will finally implement the directive and end nearly a decade of delay.