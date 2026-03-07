VP Sara urges tighter price monitoring amid fuel price hike

Vice President Sara Duterte urges the government to intensify the monitoring of prices of essential goods, warning that rising fuel costs could further strain Filipino households already grappling with higher living expenses.

"Sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno na may tungkulin dito, kumilos na kayo. Kailangan bantayan ang presyo ng langis at epekto nito sa pangunahing bilihin at transportasyon; magbigay ng maagang babala at magbigay ng paliwanag para sa mga mamamayan," she said.

Fuel prices in the Philippines have risen in recent weeks, with gasoline averaging around ₱62.55 per liter and diesel about ₱56.74 per liter as of early March, according to industry monitoring.

The vice president also called on the authorities to strictly enforce laws against hoarding and price manipulation, recommending regular inspections of markets and the closure of establishments found to be violating pricing regulations.

“Ipatupad ang mahigpit na hakbang laban sa hoarding at labis na taas-presyo. Gawing regular ang inspeksyon at isarado ang mga lalabag na negosyante,” she said.

The vice president proposed that the government form committees tasked with monitoring the prices of rice, cooking oil, transportation fares, and other essential commodities affected by fuel costs.

She also recommended energy-saving measures such as reducing unnecessary travel, carpooling, biking when possible, and limiting electricity consumption.

Despite the economic pressures, Duterte told the public to remain resilient and work together within communities.

“Makakahanap tayo ng paraan upang mapagaan ang ating pasanin—sa pamamagitan ng pagtutulungan sa komunidad, pagtangkilik sa lokal na produkto, at pagiging maingat sa ating paggastos at paggamit ng enerhiya,” she said.