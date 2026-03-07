VP Sara claims Marcos knew of impeachment push, recalls 2023 confrontation

Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday claimed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was aware of efforts in the House of Representatives to impeach her as early as 2023, contradicting what she said was the President’s earlier denial when she confronted him about the alleged plan.

Speaking on her weekly Office of the Vice President (OVP) program, Duterte said some lawmakers had already been discussing her possible impeachment over the alleged misuse of confidential funds, which later became the focus of congressional hearings.

According to the Vice President, the House inquiry into confidential funds was merely a “fishing expedition” meant to build a case against her.

Duterte recounted that in November 2023, she sought the help of Senator Imee Marcos, the President’s sister, to arrange a conversation with Marcos before he left for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.

During that encounter, Duterte said she directly confronted the President about the supposed impeachment plan.

“Why is there a plan to impeach me in the House?” Duterte recalled asking Marcos.

She said the President initially dismissed the allegation.

“He told me, ‘Oh that’s not true. There’s nothing like that,’” Duterte said.

But Duterte claimed Marcos later mentioned that the administration’s priority was Charter change, which she said raised her suspicions.

Charter change push

Duterte alleged that allies of the administration were pushing to amend the Constitution through a people’s initiative and that there had been discussions about removing the Office of the Vice President and extending the terms of House members.

She also claimed that signatures for the initiative were gathered through the Department of Labor and Employment’s TUPAD program, which she said triggered public backlash and ultimately derailed the effort.

The Vice President further alleged that the political maneuvering was tied to plans to position former Speaker and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez as the next president.

Further, Duterte said her suspicions deepened after Marcos supposedly approached her shortly before leaving for the APEC meeting.

“He told me, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you,’” she said.

The remark, Duterte added, struck her as unusual given that Marcos had earlier denied knowledge of any impeachment effort.

“If you didn’t know about it, why would you say you would take care of me?” Duterte said, claiming the comment suggested the President was aware of the situation.

Malacañang declined to directly address Duterte’s allegations.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President is focused on national and international concerns, particularly the impact of tensions in the Middle East.

“This is not the time for politicking or self-promotion,” Castro lamented, adding that Marcos is currently focused on ensuring the safety of Filipinos and mitigating the global situation’s effects on the country.

Duterte’s remarks come days after the House Committee on Justice found two impeachment complaints against her sufficient in substance.

The complaints—filed separately by Fr. Bong Saballa and lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera—each received 54 votes in favor, one against, and no abstentions. Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay cast the lone negative vote.

The complaints accuse Duterte of betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution, citing the alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds and threats she allegedly made against Marcos and his family.