VP Sara urges gov’t action amid expected oil hikes

Vice President Sara Duterte has called on government agencies to step up measures to mitigate the impact of expected fuel price increases amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement, Duterte urged authorities to closely monitor fuel prices and their ripple effects on the cost of basic goods and transportation, while also providing early warnings to the public.

She supported calls for subsidies or price caps on essential food items and the provision of targeted cash transfers for low-income families to cushion the effects of rising fuel costs.

The Vice President also stressed the need for stricter enforcement against hoarding and unjustified price hikes, saying government agencies should regularly inspect establishments to ensure compliance with pricing rules.

Businesses found violating these regulations should face closure, she said.

Duterte noted that the expected increase in oil prices will likely affect everyone, and urged both government and citizens to take steps to reduce the burden.

She encouraged local government units to cut down on non-essential fuel-consuming activities and to monitor the prices of goods within their jurisdictions. Local officials should also regularly share price information with residents and offer practical advice on reducing energy consumption.

The Vice President also called for stronger support for farmers and small suppliers to reduce the country’s reliance on imported goods.

At the individual level, Duterte advised Filipinos to prioritize essential spending and support locally produced products. She also encouraged people to conserve energy by carpooling, biking, or walking when possible.

Duterte issued the appeal amid reports of a possible major increase in oil prices next week due to heightened tensions following attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel.