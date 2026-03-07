SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
HOOPS

Tatum makes rousing return

JAYSON Tatum celebrates scoring in Boston's win over Dallas after making his first start since suffering an Achilles injury 10 months ago
Published on

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Jayson Tatum made a triumphant return from long-term injury as the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 120-100 in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday.

Tatum, making his first appearance since suffering a ruptured right Achilles tendon during the playoffs last May, scored 15 points to help the Celtics secure a commanding win.

Boston’s packed TD Garden had risen as one to give the popular 28-year-old a rousing standing ovation as he took to the court for the first time in 298 days.

The six-time NBA All-Star looked apprehensive during a slow start but looked like his old self after bagging his first points late in the second quarter.

A two-point tip-in dunk got him off the mark, and he followed that up with a confident step-back three-pointer from the corner immediately afterwards to give the Celtics a 55-53 lead.

He added 10 more points in the second half as Boston pulled clear for a win which leaves the second-placed Celtics on 42-21 in the Eastern Conference, hard on the heels of the Detroit Pistons (45-16).

Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum

