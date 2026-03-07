Rustan’s GRLPWR 2026 reframes beauty as art for Women’s Month

At a time when conversations about empowerment, identity, and self-expression continue to shape modern culture, Rustan’s marked Women’s Month on 07 March 2026 with an immersive event that blended beauty, art, and playfulness into a single gallery-inspired experience.

“GRLPWR 2026: Beyond the Frame” transformed the retail space into a minimalist art installation, where sweeping sculptural forms and curated beauty stations invited guests to rethink how beauty is seen and felt.

“This year’s theme redefines beauty as something deeply felt and confidently owned, inviting every woman to step beyond expectations and embody her strength, creativity, and individuality,” the organizers said.

Inside the immersive setup, beauty enthusiasts, influencers, and shoppers were encouraged not just to observe but to participate. The experience was intentionally interactive, inviting attendees to move through different installations and curated corners designed to spark creativity.

But the heart of GRLPWR 2026 went beyond cosmetics. The concept highlighted how beauty intersects with identity, creativity, and personal narrative, ideas that resonate strongly during Women’s Month.

Instead of focusing purely on appearance, the event framed beauty as a multidimensional experience shaped by emotion, artistry, and confidence. Each installation and activity reflected the idea that beauty does not fit into a single definition, and that women can shape their own narratives beyond expectations.

As guests moved through sculptural installations, tried their luck at games, and paused for photographs, the message of the event became clear: beauty is not something confined to a mirror or a product shelf. It is something experienced, expressed, and owned.