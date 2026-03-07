Report illegal construction, Baguio residents urged

BAGUIO CITY — Residents are being urged to report unauthorized construction projects to support the local government’s campaign against informal settlements and illegal land occupation.

The public is encouraged to notify the City Buildings and Architecture Office (CBAO), particularly its Building Management, Investigation, and Demolition divisions, about unauthorized building activities. Reports may also be filed with the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) and the Public Order and Safety Division (POSD).

The CBAO said it has sustained enforcement through regular building inspections. Data from 2025 showed the office halted 318 illegal constructions and demolished 15 structures. During the same year, the office received 600 complaints, of which 201 were resolved administratively.

The figures reflect continued enforcement efforts in previous years. In 2024, the city issued 452 stoppage orders and dismantled 24 structures after receiving 748 complaints. In 2023, authorities halted 576 construction projects and removed 168 structures while recording 911 complaints.

According to the CBAO, many of the monitored activities were located in the city’s outskirts, particularly in areas considered highly susceptible to landslides. The office noted that the number of complaints involving informal structures has gradually declined over the past three years, which it attributes to stronger monitoring by city agencies and barangay officials to ensure compliance with the National Building Code of the Philippines.