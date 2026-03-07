Rachel Zegler’s 'Evita' turn lands her first Olivier nod

The choice turned the number into a nightly public spectacle and helped make Evita one of London’s buzziest theater events. It also sparked debate, with some praising the idea for bringing musical theater directly to passersby, and others questioning whether the show’s signature moment should happen outside the auditorium.

Still, the balcony scene quickly became inseparable from Zegler’s performance. The actress, making her major London stage bow, drew hundreds of people most nights, with the crowd outside the theater becoming part of the show’s atmosphere. Her portrayal of Eva Perón, a role long associated with powerhouse performers, is now one of the season’s top musical acting contenders.

Across the full nominations, Paddington The Musical and Into The Woods led the field with 11 nominations each, while Evita earned five. Other high-profile nominees include Cate Blanchett, Bryan Cranston, Tom Hiddleston, Rosamund Pike, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste.