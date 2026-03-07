QCPD arrests two suspects for assaulting officer

Two residents from Barangay Holy Spirit in Quezon City were arrested by the Quezon City Police District after attempting to resist arrest on Friday.

Based on the authorities' recollection of events, officers from the Batasan Police Station 6 were patrolling along Riverside St. in Barangay Commonwealth when they came across alias “Edmundo,” 23 years old, and alias “Harvey,” 18 years old, riding a motorcycle.

Both individuals were said to be without helmets and were only wearing shorts and slippers, which is a violation punished under city government ordinances and laws with a fine of between P1,000 and P5,000.

After an officer waved down Edmundo and Harvey for their violation, the suspects were said to have “disregarded the lawful order” and struck the officer who tried to prevent them from escaping.

The collision subsequently led to their motorcycle falling and their swift arrest by other responding officers.

On the other hand, the policeman was treated at the Philippine National Police General Hospital and appeared to have sustained an injury to the forearm.