Personal grudge eyed as motive behind Parañaque condo shooting

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Regional Director P/Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin said Saturday they are looking into personal grudge as a possible motive for the killing of two people and injured four others at a basketball court near a residential building in Barangay Marcelo Green, Parañaque City.

Aberin the suspect shot first the two victims and then began firing indiscriminately at whoever crossed his part and ran after those who were escaping.

"Yung una nyang binaril lumalabas na dati silang may hidwaan. Nagsimula po ang alitan nila dahil sa mga previous incidents na naiingayan yung suspek doon sa una nyang binaril," Aberin said in a press conference at the Southern Police District (SPD) headquarters in Taguig City.

"In the past, itong suspect na ito ay dalawang beses na umakyat doon sa unit nung biktima para pagsabihan na napakaingay po nila. At ito po ang lumalabas na motibo na nagtulak sa kanya para gawin ito," the NCRPO chief added.

The suspect—identified as William De Guzman, 59, a resident of Barangay Marcelo Green, Parañaque City, was arrested the suspect around 9 p.m. inside a unit in Barangay Moonwalk.

Investigation showed that the suspect opened fire at around 7:59 p.m. on Wednesday, 4 March, inside a residential complex in Barangay Marcelo Green, resulting in the death of alias Edwin, 57, and alias Arjay, 29— both residents of Parañaque City. Several other individuals sustained injuries and were immediately brought to the hospital for medical treatment.

Through continuous intelligence validation and coordinated tracking operations, police operatives located the suspect in a condominium unit in Barangay Moonwalk, Parañaque City, where he was arrested during a follow-up operation on 6 March at about 8:30 p.m., or a little over 48 hours after the incident.

Authorities recovered two 9mm pistols, multiple magazines, and live ammunition during the arrest. Several personal items believed to be related to the incident were also confiscated.

Charges for two counts of murder, four counts of frustrated murder, and violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) are being prepared for filing before the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office through inquest proceedings.

The arresting officers also served existing warrants of arrest for homicide against the suspect.

Southern Police District (SPD) Director Randy Arceo commended the swift and coordinated police response that led to the suspect’s arrest.

“Within just over 48 hours from the commission of the crime, our personnel were able to identify, locate, and arrest the suspect through determined investigation and coordination among police units. The Southern Police District will continue to act swiftly to ensure accountability and protect our communities,” he said.

Aberin said he has ordered an agressive manhunt operation and mobilized other units for the immediate arrest of the suspect.

"Halos lahat po pinagalaw natin just to arrest the suspect. The successful arrest can be attributed doon sa mga personnel natin na hindi na halos nagpahinga na sundin ang mga instructions na dapat maaresto agad yung suspect," he said.

Arceo urged all establisments within their area of responsibility to tighten their security protocols following the shooting incident in Parañaque City.

"Hopefully yung ibang establishments, hindi lang itong involved na condominium na ito, ay maghigpit na, mag-review na sa kanilang security protocols para hindi na maulit yung ganitong sitwasyon," he told Daily Tribune.