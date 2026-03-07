SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Obiena sets new season-high, clinches ISTAF Berlin gold

Photograph courtesy of Deutscher Leichathletic-Verband/IG.
Published on

Ernest John Obiena won the ISTAF Indoor Berlin gold medal after clearing 5.78 meters in Germany on Saturday.

Obiena cleared his season-best height in only one try as he clinched his third gold medal in the indoor season.

The 30-year-old Olympian won the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in China last February as well as the International Springer-Meeting in Cottbus, Germany.

“Brick by brick, we build,” Obiena posted on social media.

“Season’s best and a gold here in ISTAF. Thanks for having me, Berlin.”

Sondre Guttormsen of Norway also tallied 5.78m but settled for a silver medal due to countback.

Menno Vloon of the Netherlands and home bet Bo Kanda Lita Baehre shared the bronze medal after both clearing 5.70m.

