NCRPO arrests suspect in Parañaque condo shooting

The National Capital Region Police Office has taken into custody a 59-year-old suspect in a condominium shooting in Barangay Marcelo Green, Parañaque City, that left two people dead and four others injured.

Personnel of the Parañaque Police transported the suspect from the police station in a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) vehicle for a medical examination.

Witnesses and friends of the victims gathered at the police station to confirm the suspect’s identity. He was arrested Friday night in Barangay Moonwalk, Parañaque City.

As authorities escorted the handcuffed suspect, some witnesses and acquaintances of the deceased hurled insults at him.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, 5 March, resulting in two fatalities and four injuries.