MTRCB clarifies review of ‘Lost Sabungeros’ documentary

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has issued a clarification regarding the status of the documentary film “Lost Sabungeros,” addressing circulating claims that the Board had rejected or denied the film’s review.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the regulatory body emphasized that the project was not rejected by the Board. Instead, the producers were requested to submit specific documentary requirements necessary for the MTRCB to properly proceed with the evaluation process.

According to the Board, one of the key requirements requested from the filmmakers was a certification confirming that the subject matter of the documentary is not involved in any pending court case.

Ensuring Compliance with the Law

The MTRCB explained that the request is tied to the sub judice rule, a legal principle that prohibits the public discussion or presentation of matters that are currently under judicial consideration.

This safeguard exists to ensure that ongoing legal proceedings are not influenced by external commentary or public presentations that could potentially affect the fairness of court deliberations.

The Board noted that the requirement is aligned with its mandate under Presidential Decree No. 1986 , the law that created and governs the functions of the MTRCB.

Under Section 3(c) of the decree, the agency is authorized to review motion pictures and other audiovisual materials intended for public exhibition and determine whether they comply with existing laws and regulations.

The law specifically states that the Board has the authority:

“to approve or disapprove…

(vii) Those which may constitute contempt of court or of any quasi-judicial tribunal, or pertain to matter which are sub-judice in nature.”

Missing Certification Halts Review

The MTRCB clarified that the review process could not move forward because the production was unable to submit the required certification.

In fact, the Board disclosed that director Kristoffer J. Brazil himself acknowledged the requirement in a letter dated February 12, 2026, addressed to the MTRCB.

Without the necessary documentation, the Board said it is procedurally unable to proceed with the formal evaluation of the film.

Addressing Public Misconceptions

The statement was also issued to correct reports suggesting that the MTRCB had twice denied the review of “Lost Sabungeros.”

According to the Board, such claims are inaccurate. The film remains pending review, but the process cannot continue until the production fulfills the required documentation.

The MTRCB reiterated that its role is not to block creative works outright, but to ensure that all materials submitted for public exhibition comply with legal standards and existing regulations.

For now, the fate of “Lost Sabungeros” remains dependent on whether the production team can provide the certification needed for the Board to proceed with its official review.