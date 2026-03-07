Market with a ‘soul’ mission

In the heart of Ayala Alabang, a new kind of social pulse emerged, curated by Penny Lopez Katigbak and a collective of visionaries. This was not merely a market, but a chic reimagining of European flea markets — a sun-drenched communal fellowship where the “warm and easy” spirit of a weekend in Provence met the relaxed ease of suburban Manila.

Here, sustainable consumerism was the season’s most coveted occasion, as pre-loved fashion and upcycled treasures transitioned from one generation’s wardrobe to the next, proving that the most stylish statement one can make is a commitment to the environment.

The venue, a sprawling al fresco sanctuary, was transformed by the deft hand of Kaye Garcia, whose styling lent a rustic-yet-refined edge to the Saturday air. It was a tableau of effortless luxury: residents arrived in bicycles and golf carts, navigating a curated maze of artisanal family recipes and crafted curiosities.

As twilight descended, the “nothing fancy” ethos gave way to an open mic intimacy, where the soulful notes of Wani Manotoc provided the acoustic backdrop to an evening that felt less like a bazaar and more like an extended family dinner under the stars.

Yet, the true heart of this gathering lay in its noble purpose. Orchestrated by The Little Vintage Shop in tandem with Zonta, the fair served as a powerful conduit for the beneficiaries of Marillac.

Through a seamless collaboration with AAVA and dedicated volunteers, every transaction became a gesture of healing. All proceeds were dedicated to the psychological facility for sexually-abused girls in Marillac, weaving a thread of profound empathy into the village’s social fabric and ensuring that this good vibes weekend left a lasting, transformative legacy.