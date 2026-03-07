Marcos greets Sandro on birthday, teases about grandchild

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Saturday greeted his son, Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos, on his birthday, expressing pride in the person he has become while jokingly asking about a future grandchild.

In a message posted on social media, the President praised Sandro, who currently serves as House Majority Leader in the House of Representatives of the Philippines.

“We are so proud of the good man you have become. Who would have known that our little child would grow into such a kind, industrious and talented man?” Marcos said.

The President ended his message with a lighthearted remark directed at his son.

“On a final note… where’s my apo? Happy birthday, son!” he added.

First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos also shared a birthday greeting for Sandro, expressing pride in his character and dedication.

“You make us proud every day — with your heart, your discipline, and your sense of duty,” the First Lady said.

“Keep shining and keep going. The journey is just beginning,” she added.

Sandro Marcos represents the 1st District of Ilocos Norte and serves as the majority leader of the House, one of the youngest members of the chamber to hold the leadership post.