Lily Collins gets stolen ring back after nearly three years

The ring was taken in May 2023 from a secured locker at the Edition Hotel in West Hollywood while Collins was at the spa, according to PEOPLE, which at the time cited the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. The stolen items, which also included her wedding ring and other belongings, were reported as worth more than $10,000.

The piece stands out not only because of its value, but its history. Collins got engaged to filmmaker Charlie McDowell in September 2020 with the custom rose-cut diamond ring, designed with jeweler Irene Neuwirth. The couple married in Colorado in September 2021, making the ring part of a chapter Collins has already tied to some of the biggest moments of her life.

The ring resurfaced after a downtown jeweler bought it at a trade show, then later realized it belonged to Collins. The store owner told ABC7, “So sweet to deal with, I'm just like blessed that I got to get this ring in my hands and send it back to them and get their heirloom back in their possession. That was so special to them.”

For Collins, the story is less about the diamond itself than what came back with it: a piece of memory, love, and the reminder that good people still exist in the world.