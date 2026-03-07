Lacson questions alleged P805-B cash delivery scheme

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Saturday cast doubt on the credibility of claims about an alleged P805-billion cash delivery scheme, saying those making the accusations should first ensure their numbers add up before making public statements.

In a post on his X account, Lacson said that anyone who “does not know how to compute the truth” should refrain from using numbers to describe the supposed operation, warning that inaccurate figures could undermine the credibility of the claims.

“The tale of P805B ‘maletas’: If you do not know how to compute the truth, don’t talk about numbers to quantify probabilities, or face the consequence of failing the test of believability,” Lacson said.

Lacson, who also chairs the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, said he was not alone in questioning the statements attributed to 18 supposed former Marine personnel who were presented by lawyer Levito Baligod as witnesses to the alleged cash deliveries.

According to Lacson, many observers have raised the same doubts after examining the figures and logistics involved in the supposed scheme.

The senator earlier pointed out the massive logistical challenge of transporting the alleged amount of cash, estimating that P805 billion in paper bills would weigh around 805 metric tons.

He said the process of unloading, counting, repacking, reloading, and delivering such a volume of money would take years to complete—even if those involved worked around the clock.

“At that rate, the operation would likely extend until at least 2027,” he noted in an earlier statement.

Lacson also responded to suggestions from some netizens that the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee should simply summon the 18 ex-soldiers to a hearing so they could be exposed if their claims were false.

He stressed that the committee’s hearings are meant to uncover the truth rather than serve as a platform to publicly discredit witnesses.

“The BRC hearings are intended to expose the truth, not lies,” Lacson said. “If they will adjust the numbers within the realm of possibilities, why not?”

The senator added that he is duty-bound to carefully verify both the credibility of the source and the information before calling for a formal inquiry, saying he does not want the panel’s proceedings to turn into a “circus or a joyride.”

Despite his skepticism, Lacson said he remains open to meeting with Baligod to reconcile the testimony of the 18 alleged ex-military personnel with what he described as the “realm of possibilities.”

“For truth’s sake, without sacrificing the dignity and integrity of the Blue Ribbon Committee inquiry, I am willing to speak to Atty. Levito Baligod,” Lacson said.