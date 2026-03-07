KaUSWAGan Residences offers housing for Iloilo city workers

THE KaUSWAGan Residences, a condominium-type socialized housing project for low-salary-grade employees of the Iloilo City Government, stands in Barangay San Isidro, Jaro, Iloilo City. The P248-million, four-storey, 120-unit low-rise condominium was developed by SM Development Corporation in partnership with project manager CFC ANCOP, the city government, and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development as part of its housing balance compliance. Units are allocated to qualified city government employees with Salary Grade 8 and below who have at least five years of service and do not own a house or lot. The project forms part of the city’s broader housing program under the RISE Iloilo City roadmap, which aims to address a housing backlog of more than 15,000 families. ANALY LABOR











