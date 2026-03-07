Karl Urban steps into the arena as new ‘Mortal Kombat II’ trailer drops

It’s almost time to choose your fighter.

Warner Bros. Pictures has unveiled the new trailer for Mortal Kombat II, teasing an all-out, bone-crunching spectacle ahead of its Philippine cinema and IMAX rollout on 6 May.

Directed once again by Simon McQuoid, the sequel raises the stakes as Earthrealm’s champions prepare for a brutal showdown against the tyrannical Shao Kahn. This installment introduces Karl Urban as fan-favorite Johnny Cage, injecting swagger and star power into the franchise’s expanding cinematic universe.

Urban leads an ensemble cast that includes Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan and Damon Herriman. Also returning are Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

The film continues the blood-soaked saga inspired by the iconic video game franchise created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. With Earthrealm’s fate hanging in the balance, alliances will be tested and warriors pushed to their limits in a no-holds-barred tournament where defeat could mean annihilation.

Behind the scenes, McQuoid reunites with a powerhouse creative team, with a screenplay by Jeremy Slater and production led by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid. The film features cinematography by Stephen F. Windon, production design by Yohei Taneda and a score by Benjamin Wallfisch.

Produced by New Line Cinema in association with Atomic Monster, Broken Road and Fireside Films, Mortal Kombat II will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, opening internationally beginning 6 May and in North America on 8 May — exclusively in theaters and IMAX.