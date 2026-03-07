Eala downs Yastremska in BNP Paribas Open debut

Alex Eala defeated world No. 52 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, in the Round of 64 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Saturday.

Eala needed two hours and 43 minutes to get over her Ukrainian foe and set up a rematch with world No. 4 Coco Gauff of the United States.

Both Eala and Gauff last faced each other last February in the quarterfinal of the Dubai Tennis Championships where the latter came out on top, 6-0, 6-2.

The 20-year-old Eala will now focus on her doubles match with world No. 20 Iva Jovic as they face world No. 43 Hailey Baptiste and No. 26 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.